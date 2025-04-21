Pamela Anderson, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival

Initial casts and creative team members have been revealed for the upcoming Tony Awar-winning theatre festival’s 71st season. The complete festival takes place from July 17 through August 3. Weekend passes are on sale now with single tickets for four productions Camino Real, Spirit of the People, Not About Nightingales, and Vanessa also available.



At the center of W71 is the inaugural Creative Collective, a new collaborative leadership model, led by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris, with actor, model, and co-founder of the online book club “Library Science,” Kaia Gerber and her co-founder Alyssa Reeder, entrepreneur and producer Alex Stoclet, and dancer and member of American Theatre’s “2023’s 6 to watch”, Christopher Rudd.



W71 is a multi-disciplinary theatrical eruption that investigates and celebrates playwright Tennessee Williams, as well as the spaces he inhabited and inspired. This Festival is not nostalgic, and these artists are not simply heralding this canonical icon. They are diving deep, scrutinizing the conditions that influence human behavior, and asking the question, “who tells our stories and why do they tell them the way that they do?”



Following her Golden Globe and SAG Award nominated performance in The Last Showgirl, Pamela Anderson will star in Williams’ Camino Real (Saturday, July 19–Sunday, August 3 on the MainStage) as ‘Marguerite,’ alongside Emmy Award winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez as ‘Kilroy’ and Whitney Peak as ‘Esmerelda.’ This is the first significant revival since the 1999 Williamstown production, reimagined and directed by Obie Award and Lucille Lortel Award-winning theater and opera director Dustin Wills.



W71 will also feature Brian Geraghty as ‘Butch,’ Emmy Award nominee William Jackson Harper, Sydney Lemmon as ‘Eva,’ and SAG Award winner Chris Messina as ‘Warden Whalen’ in Williams’ Not About Nightingales (Thursday, July 17 - Sunday, August 3 on the NikosStage), directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara (A Raisin in the Sun at Williamstown and Slave Play).



The world premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’ new play Spirit of the People (Thursday, July 17–Friday, August 1 on the MainStage), will be directed by Katina Medina Mora.



Additionally, Williamstown announces that renowned opera director R.B. Schlather will helm Heartbeat Opera’s brand-new adaptation of Samuel Barber and Gian Carlo Menotti's Vanessa (Thursday, July 17 - Sunday, August 3 at The Annex) and Untitled On Ice (Friday, July 18 - Saturday, August 2 at the Peter W. Foote Vietnam Veterans Skating Rink), conceived, directed, and choreographed by Will Davis, featuring choreography by U.S. champion ice dancers and two-time Olympic medalists Maia & Alex Shibutani. Additional casting and creative team members for W71 will be announced in the coming weeks.

