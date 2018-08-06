Could Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Henry Reunite for THE LAST FIVE YEARS?

Tonight at his SubCulture set with Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, composer Jason Robert Brown gave us all something to clutch our pearls about.

Chatting about Erivo's collaboration with Carousel star Joshua Henry on his much-loved musical The Last Five Years, Brown hinted that their could be a future life for the concept!

"I have a feeling that version of The Last Five Years has not been seen for the last time." he mentioned during tonight's set.

The tickets for Erivo and Henry's one-night-only performance of "The Last Five Years" sold out in less than an hour on the first day of the evening's pre-sale in 2016.

Cynthia Erivo is a multiple award-winning actress who has made a name for herself on both West End and Broadway stages. Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple. She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, earning rave reviews and an Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination for Best Musical Performance and a WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her performance on Broadway earned her the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards and a Drama League Award nomination.

Joshua Henry is currently leading the company of Carousel on Broadway in his Tony-nominated portrayal of Billy Bigelow. His was most recently seen as Noble Sissle in Scott Rudin's new Broadway musical Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald. He'll next be seen as Aaron Burr when Hamilton opens in Chicago. Joshua just filmed a lead role in the action thriller The Lake opposite J.K. Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton, which releases Jan 2017. He received critical acclaim for his Tony nominated turn opposite Sutton Foster in the musical Violet on Broadway, which garnered him Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his thrilling, show-stopping performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in Susan Stroman's The Scottsboro Boys.







