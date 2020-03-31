Corey Mach to Host Musical Theater College Audition Discussion on Instagram Live Today
Corey Mach, previously seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Godspell, and Hands on a Hardbody, will host an interactive discussion today centered around auditioning for Musical Theater Programs around the country, as well the topic of beginning to audition professionally after college.
The chat will take place today at 2pm on his Instagram account, @coreymach. Students and teachers of all ages are invited to ask questions and take part in the discussion.
Mach most recently starred in the closing cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Hands on a Hardbody and Godspell. He has toured the USA with Wicked, Flashdance the Musical and Rent. Other credits include Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing opposite Debra Monk and Boyd Gaines at Signature Theatre (directed by James Lapine), Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, and Sara Bareilles' Waitress at American Repertory Theater. He is the producer of the acclaimed concert series Broadway Sings and teaches Musical Theater audition technique around the country.
Photo Credit: Thomas Garcia
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch The Cast of BEETLEJUICE on STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with the cast of Beetlejuice... (read more)
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 7
We've been compiling videos from college seniors all around the country for our new daily showcase series. Although their performances were cancelled,... (read more)