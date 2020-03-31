Corey Mach to Host Musical Theater College Audition Discussion on Instagram Live Today

Corey Mach, previously seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Godspell, and Hands on a Hardbody, will host an interactive discussion today centered around auditioning for Musical Theater Programs around the country, as well the topic of beginning to audition professionally after college.

The chat will take place today at 2pm on his Instagram account, @coreymach. Students and teachers of all ages are invited to ask questions and take part in the discussion.

Mach most recently starred in the closing cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Hands on a Hardbody and Godspell. He has toured the USA with Wicked, Flashdance the Musical and Rent. Other credits include Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing opposite Debra Monk and Boyd Gaines at Signature Theatre (directed by James Lapine), Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, and Sara Bareilles' Waitress at American Repertory Theater. He is the producer of the acclaimed concert series Broadway Sings and teaches Musical Theater audition technique around the country.

Photo Credit: Thomas Garcia





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You