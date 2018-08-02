Corey Cott to Star in New Musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at Kansas City Rep

Kansas City Repertory Theatre launches its 2018/2019 season with the World Premiere musical, LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, September 7 - 30, 2018.

LAST DAYS is based on the book by author Steve Kluger, who also wrote the book and lyrics for this production. LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features music by Grammy winner Jason Howland, is directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Broadway's NEWSIES, KCRep's BETWEEN THE LINES), and is produced by special arrangement with Daryl Roth (Broadway's KINKY BOOTS and INDECENT, KCRep's BETWEEN THE LINES).

Starring in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER are Corey Cott (Broadway's BANDSTAND) as third baseman Charlie Banks, Emily Padgett (Broadway's SIDE SHOW) as Hazel MacKay, Robbie Alan Berson as Joey Margolis, Jim Kaplan as Craig Nakamura, and Chris Dwan as Stuke. Rounding out the cast of 15 are: Lauren Braton, Joseph Carr, Gary Neal Johnson, Katie Karel, Mike Ott, Josephine Pellow, Ben Priestland, Tim Scott, Emily Shackelford, and John-Michael Zuerlein.

The creative team for LAST DAYS OF SUMMER includes Set Design by Jason Sherwood, Costume Design by Loren Shaw, Lighting Design by Jen Schriever, Sound Design by Ken Travis, and Wig Design by Alison Hanks. Rick Hip-Flores will serve as Music Director and Paul McGill as Associate Director/Choreographer. Mary Honour is the Stage Manager.

Set in early 1940s Brooklyn, soon-to-be Bar Mitzvah boy, Joey Margolis and best friend, Craig Nakamura, write letters to their hero, New York Giants Charlie Banks, with the hope that Charlie will help them impress and suppress the neighborhood bullies.

An unlikely friendship is formed between the two boys and Charlie, and as they are there for each other through everything life throws at them and while the turbulent events at the dawn of World War II unfold, bonds are formed that will last forever. This new musical is a poignant and hilarious tale of baseball, the struggle to fit in, and the true gift of friendship.

"LAST DAYS OF SUMMER touches on issues I care very deeply about, and I believe will have universal appeal," says Producer Daryl Roth. "At its heart, the musical is a story about having the courage to stand up for yourself and those you love, and learning that the best friendships sometimes come from the people you least expect. We enjoyed collaborating with KCRep last year when we premiered BETWEEN THE LINES, and are so happy to be back."

"Kansas City audiences have the unique and truly special opportunity to engage in the process of creating musical theater with access to a production like LAST DAYS OF SUMMER. Before THE BOOK OF MORMON, MEAN GIRLS, and HAMILTON became the mega-watt hits they are, they first had their world premieres at regional theatres around the country. We are thrilled to launch this touching, funny, and uplifting music right here at Kansas City Rep," says KCRep Interim Artistic Director, Jason Chanos.

LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is made possible with financial support from the Hall Family Foundation, the Copaken Family Fund, and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, which is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. This project is also support by the City of Kansas City, MO Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund and other generous donors.

Performances for LAST DAYS OF SUMMER begin Friday, September 7 and run through Sunday, September 30 at Spencer Theatre on the campus of the University of Missouri/Kansas City. Press night is scheduled for Friday, September 14.

Tickets may be purchased at http://kcrep.org/lastdays by calling 816-235-2700. For group ticket sales, please call Andrew at 816-235-6122.







