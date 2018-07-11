Corey Cott and Hannah Elless Debut Songs from New Einstein Musical REBEL GENIUS

Broadway's Corey Cott (Bandstand) and Hannah Elless (Bright Star) star in two newly released music videos from the new musical Rebel/Genius. With book, music and lyrics by Peabody Award-winning composer Matthew Puckett, Rebel/Genius is inspired by the early life of scientific genius, Albert Einstein. Cott and Elless perform "Faster" and "What Love Looks Like," singing the roles of Einstein and his first wife Mileva Maric, respectively.

The videos are released 94 years after Einstein's lauded Nobel Lecture which he delivered to the Nordic Assembly of Naturalists at Gothenburg, Sweden on July 11, 1923. Check out the songs below!

Physics and love collide in Rebel/Genius as a young, and highly ambitious, Albert Einstein falls madly in love with Mileva Maric and risks everything he has to find the perfect Unified Theory. The acclaimed new musical is an exploration into the heart and mind of a flawed icon and scientific genius. Max Planck, Niels Bohn and the Atomic Bomb all play a part in the journey and choices of a brilliant human being who is torn between a passionate love for the people in his life and a wild ambition to understand the universe.

Rebel/Genius was a finalist for the 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant presented by the American Theater Wing. The Atlantic Theater Company in NYC and the IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles have presented developmental readings and a full production will be presented in 2019 at UCLA.

Originally from NYC, Matthew Puckett is a Los Angeles based award-winning songwriter and composer. He won a Peabody Award for his songs and score for the seven-part ABC mini- series, "Hopkins," and was the recipient of an ASCAP Film/TV Award for "Skyline," the theme song to the critically acclaimed ABC series "NY Med." He has worked with bands and artists such as Rogue Wave, The Mowgli's, Marsha Ambrosius, Jeremy Jordan, Shawn Hook, Kris Allen, Ryan Innes, Jessica Mitchell, Clementine and The Galaxy, Royal Tongues, Glenn Philips, Beginners, Valen, and Garrison Star. His unique film scores include Caught, Best Friends Forever, Dial A Prayer, and Some Boys Don't Leave (winner Tribeca Film Festival). He has written TV scores for "Gravity" (Starz), "Still Single" (Showtime), and "Guidance" (Dreamworks / AwesomenessTV). Other film and television music credits include Southpaw (Weinstein Company), "Eye Candy" (MTV), "NCIS: LA" (CBS), "Being Human" (SyFy), "Hooking Up" (ABC), Held Up starring The Sklar Brothers, Never Again (Focus Features), Make It or Break It (Disney), and "Finding Carter" (MTV). Matthew co-wrote and produced the song "Cold Blood" by Valen featured in the latest version of the videogame The Sims.

For more information, please visit RebelGeniusTheMuiscal.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You