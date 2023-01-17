Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Corbin Bleu, Nikki Renée Daniels, Norm Lewis & More Star in BLACK BROADWAY Concert Special on PBS

Corbin Bleu, Nikki Renée Daniels, Norm Lewis & More Star in BLACK BROADWAY Concert Special on PBS

BLACK BROADWAY: A PROUD HISTORY, A LIMITLESS FUTURE premieres on Tuesday, February 28, 8:00 p.m. ET.

Jan. 17, 2023  

BLACK BROADWAY is a new concert special that celebrates iconic stage performances made famous by Black artists and features the best of the current generation of Black Broadway stars.

Performing classics from The Wiz, The Color Purple, Company, Porgy & Bess, Ain't Misbehavin' and more, the cast is joined by multiple guest conductors and a choir of students from HBCUs Howard University and Morgan State University. All are accompanied by the American Pops Orchestra, founded by Music Director Luke Frazier.

Filmed on October 5, 2022, at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium, BLACK BROADWAY: A PROUD HISTORY, A LIMITLESS FUTURE premieres on Tuesday, February 28, 8:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

Featured artists include television and Broadway star Corbin Bleu ("Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime); Broadway performer and concert soloist Nikki Renée Daniels ("Being Alive" from Company and "Come Rain Or Come Shine" from St. Louis Woman); and Broadway and TV star Tiffany Mann ("Fools Fall In Love" from Smokey Joe's Café and "I Got Love" from Purlie).

Nova Payton sings "I'm Here" from The Color Purple, a show in which she starred in Washington, D.C., followed by Stephanie Mills - Dorothy in the original Broadway run of The Wiz - with "Home."

Additional performers include Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis ("I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'" from Porgy and Bess and "Waiting For Life" from Once On This Island); Broadway artist and choreographer John Manzari ("Low Down Blues" from Shuffle Along), and teenage prodigy violinist Leah Flynn ("Summertime" from Porgy and Bess).

From Broadway's Hamilton, Amber Iman performs "Learn To Love" followed by Grammy winner Sydney James Harcourt with "Stan' Up An' Fight" (Carmen Jones). Actress, singer and drag artist Peppermint gives her rendition of the title song from Ain't Misbehavin,' and Nova Payton returns to close the concert with the showstopping "And I Am Telling You" from Dreamgirls.

Additional interview appearances are made by TV star and Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell and Broadway veterans E. Clayton Cornelious, Allyson Tucker and Ephraim Sykes.

Guest conductors featured in BLACK BROADWAY are Dr. Eric Conway (Morgan State University), Brittany Chanell Johnson (Howard University), Sean Mayes (Broadway's Hadestown and Michael Jackson: the Musical) and Dr. Eric Poole (Howard University).

In addition to the concert special, there are multiple experiences planned for PBS's digital platforms including additional performances, extended interviews with the cast, and interactive elements to extend the Black Broadway experience.

BLACK BROADWAY: A PROUD HISTORY, A LIMITLESS FUTURE will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances.

PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life.

Decades of research confirms that PBS's premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life.



Related Stories
Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour Photo
Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour
The complete cast and additional cities have been announced for the highly anticipated limited engagements of across the United States of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, beginning February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY.
Photos: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN Photo
Photos: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN
Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts caught one of the final performances of Broadway’s hit revival of “Death of a Salesman” over the weekend.  
DEATH OF A SALESMANs McKinley Belcher III to Marry Boyfriend Blake Fox Photo
DEATH OF A SALESMAN's McKinley Belcher III to Marry Boyfriend Blake Fox
BroadwayWorld congratulates McKinley Belcher III on his wedding to longtime boyfriend Blake Fox!
Film Producer Edie Landau Dies at 95 Photo
Film Producer Edie Landau Dies at 95
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Edie Landau, film producer, and mother of Broadway's Tina Landau, has died at 95 years old.

From This Author - Michael Major


Sadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera FilmSadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera Film
January 17, 2023

Sadie Sink will star in Searchlight Pictures' O'Dessa, a new rock opera film directed by Geremy Jasper. The film will feature original songs by Jasper and Jason Binnick. Sink will begin shooting in Croatia in May, before starting to film the final season of Stranger Things in the summer.
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'
January 17, 2023

The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of the most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what’s next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals.
Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'
January 17, 2023

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
Comedian Ben Gleib To Host 59th CAS AwardsComedian Ben Gleib To Host 59th CAS Awards
January 17, 2023

Gleib has made multiple appearances on “The Late Late Show” on CBS, and he has appeared on “The Tonight Show” on NBC, in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot movie, and @Midnight on Comedy Central. He voices characters in the animated films Ice Age and The Book of Life.
Mastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 North American Co-Headline TourMastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour
January 17, 2023

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.
share