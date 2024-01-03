Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

This year’s hilarious new dark comedy, Oh, Mary! has revealed additional casting, joining the previously announced writer and performer Cole Escola, starring as Mary Todd Lincoln. Escola is joined by Conrad Ricamora (Here Lies Love, “How To Get Away With Murder,”) as Mary’s Husband, James Scully (“You,” Fire Island) as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh (“Transamerica”) as Mary’s Chaperone, Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast. The limited eight-week engagement begins previews on Friday, January 26, 2024 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), ahead of a February 8, 2024 opening night, with performances running through March 24, 2024.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is a ridiculous dark comedy starring Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! is produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The full creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), Holly Pierson (Costume Design), Leah Loukas (Wig Design), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Kane is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Gowns for Cole Escola are by Astor Yang.

Tickets, beginning at $59, are available now at OhMaryPlay.com. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5pm and 8:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm and 5:30pm. There will be one show on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30pm.