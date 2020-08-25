Connecticut's Flagship Producing Theaters Call for Financial Relief

The venues have been collectively overcome by nearly $12M in lost revenue resultant of COVID-19.

Connecticut's Flagship Producing Theaters issued an appeal to Governor Ned Lamont on July 15, 2020, requesting relief to continue their daily operations with hopes of safely reopening when restrictions are lifted.

As vital financial and cultural contributors to Connecticut's economy, CFPT is a consortium of Tony Award-winning nonprofit institutions - comprising the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, and Yale Repertory Theatre - collectively overcome by nearly $12M in lost revenue resultant of COVID-19.

Mindful that healthcare and education should remain the primary recipients of earmarked assistance, CFPT stakes its claim as a driver of Connecticut's economy: responsible for $42M in direct economic activity each year. CFPT discloses jarring cuts and projected losses to all six member theaters.

Together, the consortium accounts for:

$26M in taxable payrolls gained from the creation of 1,700 jobs for administrators, theater technicians, front-of-house staff, and artists who live and work in Connecticut;

$1.3M spent annually for hotel rooms and apartments to house visiting artists;

An annual investment exceeding $14.6M to build sets, produce plays, and advertise to Connecticut communities, while enriching the lives of the more than 330,000 patrons who visit and enjoy CFPT productions in a typical year.

Additionally, each of the six theaters provide community programs, including expanded commitments to anti-racism, equity, and inclusion; partnerships with a multitude of local organizations; and diverse education programs that reach over 40,000 secondary school students in Connecticut each year. All CFPT dollars spent, and jobs created or supported, are a direct investment in the "Constitution State." Ultimately, CFPT's appeal makes plain that "every dollar invested in producing theater has a direct impact on Connecticut's economy."

The state of Connecticut has been granted $1.3B in money from the federal government through the CARES Act. The purpose of this grant is to provide funding for municipalities, schools, and economic redevelopment activity. Considering their unique contributions and unanticipated hardships, CFPT is seeking $12M ($2M per theater) in CARES Act funding to support their continued operations and survival during this unprecedented moment and beyond.

Though distinctive in their missions, programming, and daily operations, CFPT shares the cumulative impact of losing 160 local staff positions and hundreds of visiting artists who, in a normal year, spend several months living in Connecticut communities. Given the necessary restrictions, few other industries will experience the impact of the coronavirus as completely or for as long as the performing arts industry. Having made the case that Connecticut's Flagship Producing Theaters are economic engines uniquely hit by the current crisis, the consortium's request clearly outlines how the state - through funding and other support - can begin the process of bringing theater back to Connecticut.

