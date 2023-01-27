Albums from Emily Skinner, Megan Mullally & More Re-Released by Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals Recordings has digitally re-released the second wave of albums from the former Fynsworth Alley theatrical recorded music catalog, with 21 titles that have not previously been available to stream or download.

All of the albums now available from Concord Theatricals Recordings can be viewed HERE.

The Fynsworth Alley catalog, which Concord Theatricals Recordings acquired in 2022, comprises a variety of cast recordings, theatre songwriter and artist albums, instrumental albums and compilation series. Today's release includes six cast recordings, multiple musical theatre compilations, and vocal albums by Megan Mullally, Emily Skinner and Twiggy. Several of the compilations, such as the Lost In Boston and Unsung Musicals series, contain rarely-heard or forgotten songs from Broadway and Broadway-bound musicals.

"We're pleased to bring these beloved albums back into circulation again," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "This second wave includes cast recordings and instrumental albums of shows also licensed for live stage performance by Concord Theatricals, terrific Broadway star vocal turns, and well-loved compilations."

Albums Now Available to Stream or Download:

Recent recordings released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the currently Grammy Award-nominated Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles, and Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as Shaina Taub's As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, in addition to The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.