Concord Theatricals Announces Partnership With BookTix Live, On The Stage, ShowShare and ShowTix4U
Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord shared: 'Our first priority is always encouraging and enabling theatrical production all over the world,'
Concord Theatricals has announced that it has partnered with four streaming providers: BookTix Live, On The Stage, ShowShareTM and ShowTix4U. These Recommended Streaming Providers all meet the requirements included in Concord Theatricals license agreements. For more information visit concordsho.ws/StreamingProviders
"As the world has changed in the past seven months, we've seen a rapid evolution in how theatre is produced and experienced," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "Our first priority is always encouraging and enabling theatrical production all over the world, while simultaneously protecting our authors' rights. It's become clear, at least in the short- to medium-term, that we need robust solutions for customers who want to perform online or stream their performances to audiences quarantined at home. We've been proactive in obtaining these rights for hundreds of shows in our catalog from authors and their representatives who want theatre to thrive."
"Having reviewed many options, we've determined that these four new platforms meet our copyright protection and technology requirements," Flahaven continued. "Our customers are not required to use these particular services, but we suggest that they do. Based on customer response, we've also decided that since all of these services are new, it makes sense not to have an exclusive relationship with one service at this time. We all look forward to safely returning to production."
Customers must obtain a show license and streaming license from Concord Theatricals prior to contracting with one of the Recommended Streaming Providers. A list of musicals that are open to requests for livestream performances can be found at concordsho.ws/LivestreamMusicals; plays can be found at concordsho.ws/LivestreamPlays. We also encourage customers to apply through our website for shows that are not on these lists as some rightsholders are granting requests on a case by case basis.
