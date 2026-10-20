Composers Concordance Will Host Berten D'Hollander and Warren Nicholson
The program features works by Benjamin Britten, Gene Pritsker, and Janet Correia, concluding with a duet performance of Castelnuovo-Tedesco's Sonatina.
The Composers Concordance Series will present an evening of music featuring performers Warren Nicholson, guitar, and Berten D’Hollander, flute, on Friday, November 20, at 7 p.m. at Saint John’s in the Village, 218 W. 11th Street, New York City.
The concert is divided into two complementary programs, with Nicholson presenting a selection of works for solo guitar and D’Hollander showcasing music for flute, including pieces performed composer collaborators. The flute program features composers joining D’Hollander for their own works, creating opportunities for direct collaboration between composer and performer. The evening culminates in a special performance by both musicians of the second movement, “Siciliana,” from Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s Sonatina, Op. 205, bringing flute and guitar together in an intimate musical encounter.
The repertoire spans a rich range of musical voices, from Benjamin Britten’s Nocturnal to Gene Pritsker’s Cold Montuno Stare and Merengue Gaze, alongside works by Janet Correia, David Saperstein, Faye-Ellen Silverman, Marshall Coid, Dan Cooper and the world premiere of Nina Siniakova’s Equinox. Bridging tradition and experimentation, the program celebrates the expressive possibilities of both instruments and the creative connections between performers and composers.
D’Hollander, a Belgian concert flutist, professor, and international performer, brings a wide-ranging solo and chamber music perspective to the program. Nicholson, an active solo and chamber guitarist, made his Carnegie Recital Hall debut following his 1997 Artists International Auditions win and has performed and premiered works by contemporary composers.
Join Composers Concordance for an evening of distinctive musical perspectives, unexpected connections, and adventurous contemporary creativity.
The concert will also be live-streamed on Vox Novus Youtube page athttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz3AD1qpHcI.
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