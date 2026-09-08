THE GUYS to Return to New York for 9/11 Anniversary Readings

In commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of September 11th, Anne Nelson's The Guys returns to New York where it played for over a year in the months following the attack in 2001. Based on Nelson's own experience, The Guys depicts one long afternoon in which a journalist helps a fire captain write eulogies for his fallen men.

Kevin Shea, the sole surviving member on 9/11 of Ladder Company 35 plays the captain opposite actress Melissa Wolff. David Skeist directs. Readings will take place on September 11, 2026 @4pm at St. John in the Village (224 Waverly Place) and on September 14, 2026 @7pm at Center at West Park (St. Paul and St. Andrew, 263 W. 86th). Both will be followed by a talk-back with Nelson and the creative team.

Tickets are free and are available at the following links:

Reservations for September 11

Reservations for September 14

'Where were you September 11?'

A week after the attack, a woman finds a way to answer that question by helping a fire captain write eulogies for his fallen men. Over some coffee on a long afternoon, two souls find moments of connection, humor, and compassion in the face of grief. Based on writer Anne Nelson's own experience, The Guys opened in December 2001 just a few blocks from Ground Zero. It ran for over a year with a rotating cast that included Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins, and many more.

Since then it has played in all 50 states and was made into a major motion picture. In commemoration of the 25th anniversary, Anne Nelson and director David Skeist have enlisted actors Kevin Shea, the sole survivor of Ladder Co. 35 on 9/11, and Melissa Wolff, who has performed the play regionally and for numerous firefighter conventions and gatherings, for a staged reading and post-show talk to reflect on the event and its legacy for New Yorkers and the world.

About the Artists

Kevin Shea (Nick) A veteran FDNY firefighter and 9/11 responder, Kevin Shea brings deep personal resonance to this based-on-a-true-story drama, 'The Guys'. Having sustained major injuries at the World Trade Center on September 11, Kevin Shea also endured the unimaginable loss of 12 brothers from his firehouse, Engine 40 and Ladder 35. For Kevin Shea, every performance is a tribute-a sacred space to honor and memorialize those fallen 12, all the brave firefighters who lost their lives, and the countless families forever altered by that day. Beyond the stage, Kevin Shea hopes this play offers a gentle harbor for healing, reflection, and shared catharsis, bringing audiences together to hold fast to the memory of our heroes and the unbreakable bonds of community. And finally, it seems only appropriate to hope that after 25 years that this world-renown play be performed in NYC-where the bittersweet story unfolds. Never Forget.

Melissa Wolff (Joan) is thrilled to reprise the role of Joan, having initially played her in a regional production of The Guys and for special performances for firefighters. She has appeared in web series, short films and in numerous plays in NYC, regional theaters and in the Edinburgh; Washington, DC; and New York fringe festivals. She has also recorded voiceovers for television, radio and product marketing campaigns. Melissa is an active member of the Tuesdays@9 community in NYC and is a proud board member of Naked Angels. Yale graduate.

Anne Nelson (Playwright) is an award-winning author and playwright whose work has been translated into a dozen languages. Her 2001 play The Guys has had over 300 productions across the US and in 15 countries. It has often been produced as a benefit for firefighters in extreme situations, including Japan's Fukushima disaster and the Australian bush fires. This year she asks audiences to remember the valiant firefighters of Ukraine, and consider contributing to the Nova Ukraine First Responders Fund.

David Skeist (Director) has directed multiple projects by Anne Nelson centering art and democracy including Die Illegalen, her premiere English translation of Günther Weisenborn's firsthand account of resisting the Nazis, and Third Reich of Dreams, their theatrical adaptation of Charlotte Beradt's dream archive of everyday Germans in 1930s Berlin. Previous directing work includes Susan Hyon's solo Soo Jin Pretty Nail (and more). David is producing director of the bilingual ensemble Caborca and has composed the score for their upcoming musical about the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. He has appeared on stage in downtown theatre under Richard Foreman, Liz Swados, David Gordon, Doris Mirescu, and most frequently Javier Antonio González. David teaches acting at Barnard College.

About Center at West Park

THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (CWP) is an inclusive, multi-generational non-profit organization committed to community, arts & culture, collaboration, diversity, affordability, and accessibility on the Upper West Side and throughout New York City. CWP is committed to maximizing its human and economic resources through collaboration and partnership. CWP serves as an incubator for emerging artists as well as an infrastructure for arts & culture and community groups that don't have the economic or human resources to showcase their work.

CWP is dedicated to saving the NY Landmark West Park Presbyterian Church and preventing its demolition, as well as to growing CWP programs to serve Upper Manhattan and the five boroughs. The NY Landmark West Park Presbyterian Church enabled CWP to establish a model of financial self-sustainability and a proven track record of affordability, accessibility, inclusivity and diversity which is now reflected in programming taking place throughout NYC. CWP enables community programs, advanced artists at all career stages, ensures that audiences as well as aspiring creators interact with renowned artists and community leaders, and supports programs which are committed to growing community and ensuring the heart and soul of NYC.

The Center at West Park, Inc. is a secular, 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

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