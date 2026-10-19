Video: Marilu Henner Talks THE ASK Off-Broadway and TAXI Cast Reunion on TODAY





Marilu Henner stopped by TODAY to discuss her new Off-Broadway play The Ask, starring opposite Emmy nominee Shannon Purser. During the conversation, the actress also reflected on her time on the hit sitcom Taxi and shared that she and her former castmates remain in touch. Watch the interview!

Written by Matthew Freeman and directed by Jessi D. Hill, The Ask officially opened Thursday, October 15, and continues its limited engagement at Theater 555 through Sunday, November 22.

The play centers on a tense donor meeting in an Upper West Side apartment. Greta (Henner), a longtime donor with strong progressive views, meets Tanner (Purser), a young ACLU fundraiser seeking a significant contribution. As the conversation unfolds, their shared political ideals give way to generational disagreements, exposing differences in their perspectives and personal experiences.

The creative team includes scenic design by Craig Napoliello, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson and sound design by Ben Scheff. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

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