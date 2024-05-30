Composers Concordance To Present IMITATIONS At Greenwich House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, June 27th at 7pm at Greenwich House, Composers Concordance will present 'Imitations,' a concert event showcasing contemporary fugues, canons, inventions, and other imitative compositions.

Featured compositions include 'Fugue for Sean' by Gene Pritsker, written in memory of guitarist and Greenwich House Faculty member Sean Satin; 'Ugly: The Invention, for 2 guitars (aka: UTI)' by Denise Koncelik; 'Fugues in D Minor and F Major (from 24 Fugues in Diverse Styles)' by Daniel Palkowski; Lisa Neher's 'first winter rain' and 'Putting the FU back in FUGUE' by Dr. William Schimmel; plus music by Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, David Post, and Anton Rovner.

Performers include Dr. William Schimmel - accordion, Markus Kaitila and Daniel Palkowski - piano, Bart Platteau - flute, Dan Cooper - percussion, and CompCord Guitar Quartet: Oren Fader, Greg Baker, Adam Negrin, and Jay Sorce.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Composers Concordance Presents Imitations

Contemporary Fugues, Canons, Inventions,

and Other Imitative Compositions

Thursday, June 27th, 2024

7pm

Greenwich House

46 Barrow St, NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Denise Koncelik, Lisa Neher, Daniel Palkowski, David Post,

Gene Pritsker, Anton Rovner, Bill Schimmel.

Performers:

Dr. William Schimmel - accordion,

Markus Kaitila, Daniel Palkowski - piano,

Bart Platteau - flute,

Dan Cooper - percussion

CompCord Guitar Quartet:

Oren Fader, Greg Baker,

Adam Negrin, Jay Sorce

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.