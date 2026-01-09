Composers Concordance Brings Chamber and Electronic Music to Red Eye NY

On Saturday, February 7th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present a evening of chamber and electronic music at Red Eye NY, featuring composer/DJ hybrids Gilbert Galindo (aka Casa De Galindo) and Gene Pritsker (aka Di.J. Noizepunk).

Blurring the lines between concert music, sound art, and electronic club culture, Galindo and Pritsker create immersive performances that fuse live electronics, real-time sound manipulation, chamber instruments, spoken word, and bold compositional strategies. Their work challenges traditional listening expectations, moving seamlessly between structured composition and raw sonic experimentation.

This is music that lives in the cracks between genres—where acoustic textures collide with beats, noise, and digital processing, and where the formality of chamber music meets the immediacy and physicality of the club. Expect an adventurous, unpredictable night of sound that pushes contemporary music beyond the concert hall and onto the edge of the dance floor.

Joining the two composer/DJs are Michiyo Suzuki (clarinet), Stephanie Susberich (voice), Franz Hackl (trumpet), Gottfried Stöger (saxophone), and Kathleen Supové (piano). The program also includes music by Madelyn Byrne, Ginka Mizuki, Kathleen Supové and Stephanie Susberich.

Featured compositions include the premieres of 'Dedos Calientes' by Gilbert Galindo and 'Good & Unadulterated' by Gene Pritsker