Comic Rhonda Hansome Featured In I BE DONE BEEN WAS IS Film Screening at BAM Rose Cinema

“I Be Done Been Was Is" - director Debra J. Robinson's engaging, insightful look at what it means to be a talented, sharp-witted Black woman navigating the male-dominated world of stand-up featuring Marsha Warfield and Rhonda Hansome will be screened at the BAM Rose Cinema located at 30 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 @ 7pm.

Robinson's restored 1984 film weaves the comedy sets and candid interviews, of Black Women Comedians to illuminate the human experience.

Also on the bill, is "Kiss Grandma Goodbye," the director's touching drama of a young girl and her beloved grandmother.

Tickets: $16.00 / $11.00 for seniors. For tickets and information, go to: BAM.org