Comic Nicky Sunshine to Host Ladies Night Showcase at Comedy In Harlem

The showcase will take place on October 28.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Comic Nicky Sunshine to Host Ladies Night Showcase at Comedy In Harlem

Comic / host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) will bring the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on Saturday, October 28, 2023 with a lineup featuring: Corey Bell, Donna Moran, Erin Jackson and Peaches Rodriguez. Comedy In Harlem is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.).

Showtime is 8:00pm and admission is $25.00 plus a $14.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice. For reservations and further information go to: comedyinharlem.com or call: 347-766-3001.

The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future. Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com




RELATED STORIES

1
Manhattan Theatre Clubs POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight Photo
Manhattan Theatre Club's POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight

POOR YELLA REDNECKS, the New York Premiere, begins previews tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour Photo
Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the North American touring production of  MRS. DOUBTFIRE, starring Broadway leading man Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire and renowned actress (and real-life wife to McClure) Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.

3
First Single From Julie Benkos Debut Holiday EP Will Be Released This Week Photo
First Single From Julie Benko's Debut Holiday EP Will Be Released This Week

The debut holiday EP Christmas with You from breakout Broadway star Julie Benko will be released on Friday, December 1. The EP’s debut single and title track, “(I Never Had a) Christmas with You,” is an original retro-soul tune penned by Benko and a joyous duet with Grammy Award-nominated singer Mykal Kilgore. It will be released this Friday, October 13.

4
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour Photo
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour

The National Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is now underway! The 2023-2024 North American Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire launched at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo before continuing on to play 30+ cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and more. Read the reviews for Mrs. Doubtfire on tour here!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off TodayBROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today
Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony HallPhotos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64

Videos

Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You