Comic Nicky Sunshine to Host Ladies Night Show at Comedy In Harlem

Comic / host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) will bring the monthly Ladies Night Showcase to the new Comedy In Harlem location on Saturday, December 27, 2025. The show will include: Greyloww, Toni Byrd, Soo Ra and Stephanie Kay.

Showtime is 9:30pm (doors @ 9:00pm) and admission is $25.00 plus an $18.00 minimum per person. Pull up dressed to impress, grab a drink, laugh till your face hurts, and celebrate the holidays Harlem-style. All sales final.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 750A St. Nicholas Avenue @147th Street. Take the “A”, “B”, “C” or “D” subway to the 145th Street station in Manhattan. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only.

