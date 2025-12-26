 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Comic Nicky Sunshine to Host Ladies Night Show at Comedy In Harlem

The show will include: Greyloww, Toni Byrd, Soo Ra and Stephanie Kay.  

By: Dec. 26, 2025
Comic Nicky Sunshine to Host Ladies Night Show at Comedy In Harlem Image

Comic / host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) will bring the monthly Ladies Night Showcase to the new Comedy In Harlem location on Saturday, December 27,  2025. The show will include: Greyloww, Toni Byrd, Soo Ra and Stephanie Kay.  

Showtime is 9:30pm (doors @ 9:00pm) and admission is $25.00 plus an $18.00 minimum per person.  Pull up dressed to impress, grab a drink, laugh till your face hurts, and celebrate the holidays Harlem-style.  All sales final.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 750A St. Nicholas Avenue @147th Street. Take the “A”, “B”, “C” or “D” subway to the 145th Street station in Manhattan. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only.
 




Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos