Comic Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Showcase At Comedy In Harlem, November 26

The show features Donita Michelle, Kerry Coddett, Christy Miller, Marcy Smiles, and Carmen Fletcher.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Comic and host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) brings the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on Saturday, November 26 with an all-star lineup.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.) Showtime is 8:00pm and admission is $25.00. Food and beverages available for purchase. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice. Groups of 7+ please email info@comedyinharlem.com.

For reservations and further information go to: comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.




