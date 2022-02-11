Columbia School Of The Arts Presents DER RING GOTT FARBLONJET

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Phoebe Brooks (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet.



A long time ago in an underwater kingdom, one ring of power was forged to rule us all. Unfortunately, a funny thing happened on the way to Valhalla: the ring gott farblonjet! Gods, giants, dwarves and valkyries must work together to put a pesky piece of jewelry back where it belongs in this comedic retelling of all four operas in Richard Wagner's Ring cycle.



Featuring Sanskar Agarwal, Patrick Elizalde, Gagarin, Mary Rose Go, James La Bella, Ashil Lee, K'yundra Martin, Theo McKenna, and Sage Spitz.



Production team includes Dramaturg Andrew Agress, Producer Mutual Admiration Society, Production Stage Manager Mel Sparks, Assistant Stage Manager Amelia McGinnis, Company Manager Kyra Armstrong, Music Director & Orchestrator/Arranger Dan Corica, Scenic Designer Jorge Schultz, Costume Designers Begum "Begsy" Inal & Dezi Tibbs, Lighting Designer Christopher Wong, Sound Designer Brandon Bulls, Props Designer Kanika Asavari Vaish, Projection Designer Vivienne Shaw.



Phoebe Brooks' Directing Thesis will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts.



LIVE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 24 at 8pm

Friday, February 25 at 8pm

Saturday, February 26 at 2pm

Saturday, February 26 at 8pm

Sunday, February 27 at 2pm

Click here for tickets.

