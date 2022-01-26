Colombia's Sankofa Danzafro Returns To The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) welcomes the return of Sankofa Danzafro with the company's newest evening-length work, Accommodating Lie. Choreographed by Artistic Director Rafael Palacios, the follow-up to the company's 2018 Joyce debut will play The Joyce Theater from February 15-20.

Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Rooted in powerful Afro-Colombian and Afro-contemporary dance, Rafael Palacios' latest full-length work for the Colombia-based Sankofa Danzafro, Accommodating Lie, challenges the "exotic" label that western colonizing culture has assigned to Black bodies. Uplifted by live music and singing, Sankofa performers reclaim their representation through a series of emotional dances in which they embody decades of slavery and racism. Accommodating Lie is a potent call for awareness that dismantles stereotypes and clichés about the Black body throughout history and in the present day.