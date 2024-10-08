Cole Escola to be Honored at God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, October 21st, God’s Love We Deliver will host their 18th annual Golden Heart Awards. For the first time, the legendary event will take place uptown at the historic Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine.

God’s Love We Deliver revealed the latest addition to this year’s list of honorees: comedian, actor, and writer Cole Escola, who recently made their Broadway debut as writer and star of Oh, Mary! Escola has received a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for the wildly popular play, currently running at the Lyceum Theatre. Legendary Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress and producer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and three-time Grammy award-winning musician, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Megan Thee Stallion were previously announced as honorees at the gala.

Cole Escola will be presented with the Golden Heart Award for Special Achievement in the Arts. The night will feature a special performance by five-time Grammy Award-winner, Sam Smith. As is tradition for the Golden Heart Awards, the event will also feature surprise guests.

Anna Wintour will continue to serve as Honorary Chairwoman, alongside returning Co-Chairs John Idol, Michael Kors, and Blaine Trump. Dinner will be curated by Melba Wilson, the visionary behind Melba’s Restaurant in Harlem, and Erich Bergen returns as producer and director.

Last year’s gala, which honored Scarlett Johansson and Ben Platt, raised more than $3.5 million, funding more than 350,000 nutritionally tailored meals for the clients and families of God’s Love We Deliver.

Since 1985, God’s Love We Deliver has been cooking and home-delivering medically tailored meals to individuals living with severe and chronic illness, with demand for services up 50% in the last two years. While the number of individuals served by God’s Love We Deliver increases, the organization continues to innovate. This year, God’s Love expanded services for people with sickle cell disease. This important enhancement to services is in addition to recent innovations by God’s Love, with new programs for pregnant people with gestational diabetes and our CONNECTED program, for U.S. Military Veterans living with PTSD and other diagnoses. Fundraising events like the Golden Heart Awards allow God’s Love to continue growing and innovating to provide free, life-saving services to New Yorkers affected by severe and chronic illness.

To learn more about God’s Love We Deliver, and purchase tickets and sponsorships for the Golden Heart Awards, visit glwd.org.