Closing Date Set For A THERAPY SESSION WITH MYSELF

This week, the production staff of A Therapy Session with Myself announced that the production's last performance will be on May 16th, 2020 - one year after its first performance at the Kraine Theater, and sixteen months after its world premiere at the Hudson Guild Theatre as part of the 2019 NYWinterfest.

The final monthly performances will be on February 15th, March 21st, April 18th & May 16th at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting atswm.brownpapertickets.com.

Running at the Kraine since May on the 3rd Saturday of each month, the controversial drama from award-winning writer and producer Anthony J. Piccione is a semi-autobiographical work exploring themes of mental illness, social anxiety, and living with Asperger's syndrome.

The story follows Alex Grayson - a young college student and aspiring writer about to go into his last year of college - receives a mysterious visit from "himself", a human incarnation of his inner consciousness. As they interact, Alex is forced to reflect on his own flaws and personality quirks, as well as some of the darkest and most painful memories of his adolescence, while also pondering the question of whether or not he can overcome his inner demons, and ultimately build a brighter future for himself.

The play was also recently acquired by UK-based publisher Smith Scripts, and is now available for reading and production licensing at www.smithscripts.co.uk/product/a-therapy-session-with-myself-by-anthony-j-piccione/

The ongoing production at the Kraine currently stars Dan Mauro as Alex; Shane Zimmerman as "you", the human incarnation of Alex's inner consciousness; and Nathan Cusson as "me", Alex's younger self who appears in flashbacks. The cast is rounded out by Emily Weston, Ita Korenzecher, Tony Bozanich, Max Berry, Shir Kaufman & Mason Mickley.

For more information, please visit www.anthonyjpiccione.com/atherapysessionwithmyself.





