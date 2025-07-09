Classic Natalie Cole Albums to Receive Deluxe Digital Releases

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Craft Recordings has announced a pair of deluxe digital edition reissues celebrating the singer, songwriter, and actress Natalie Cole, on what would have been her 75th birthday year. Albums include 1987’s Everlasting (featuring “Pink Cadillac,” “Jump Start,” and “I Live for Your Love”) and 1989’s Good to Be Back, which features “Miss You Like Crazy,” “Starting Over Again,” and “I Do” with Freddie Jackson.

In addition to their original tracklists, both albums offer a selection of long-out-of-print mixes, B-sides, and edits—each making its digital debut. Among the highlights are “I Wanna Be That Woman” (off the “Pink Cadillac” single), an alternate mix of “The Urge to Merge” (Everlasting), and a rare edit of “Rest of the Night” (Good to Be Back). Both albums can be pre-saved now.

More bonus material will roll out in the coming weeks, in total four tracks from Everlasting and three from Good to Be Back. Everlasting arrives on August 1st, followed by Good to Be Back on August 29th. For a complete list of bonus content, see the tracklists below, while “Jump Start (Dance Mix)” and “As a Matter of Fact (Urban Radio Mix)” are available to stream now.

Natalie Cole (1950 – 2015) left behind a catalog of 22 studio albums and three live recordings. Her nearly 40-year career extended well beyond music, encompassing a wide range of on-camera work—from live television specials and acting roles (including portraying herself in Livin’ for Love: The Natalie Cole Story) to hosting the ’90s music competition show Big Break. Throughout her life, Cole was widely celebrated, earning nine GRAMMY Awards, the 1999 Songwriters Hall of Fame Hitmaker Award, multiple NAACP Image Awards, and the 1993 George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement, among many others.

Everlasting (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

1. Everlasting

2. Jump Start (Extended Vocal Version)

3. The Urge To Merge

4. Split Decision

5. When I Fall In Love

6. Pink Cadillac (LP Version)

7. I Live For Your Love

8. In My Reality

9. I’m The One

10. More Than The Stars

11. What I Must Do

12. Jump Start (Dance Mix)*

13. I Wanna Be That Woman (12" Version)*

14. The Urge To Merge (Remix)*

15. Pink Cadillac (Club Vocal)*

*Digital Bonus Track

Good to Be Back (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

1. Safe

2. As A Matter Of Fact

3. Rest Of The Night

4. Miss You Like Crazy

5. I Do

6. Good To Be Back

7. Gonna Make You Mine

8. Starting Over Again

9. Don’t Mention My Heartache

10. I Can’t Cry

11. Someone's Rockin’ My Dreamboat

12. Rest Of The Night (Edit)*

13. As A Matter Of Fact (Urban Radio Mix)*

14. As A Matter Of Fact (Power Radio Mix)*

*Digital Bonus Track