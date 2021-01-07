ClampArt Announces an Exhibition of New Work by Romanian-born Photographer Ion Zupcu

lampArt has announced an exhibition of new work by Romanian-born photographer Ion Zupcu. This is the artist's fourth solo show at the gallery.

Inspired by his longtime obsession with the music of Philip Glass, Ion Zupcu's newest photographs imagine the composer's scores in visual form.

Zupcu writes: "Determining the appropriate color directions to mirror the sounds of the Etudes, or how to construct visual analogues to his satisfying note strikes/attacks, was as engaging a process as listening to the music itself."

Each photograph in Etudes on Glass started with a line drawing in which the artist considered the relationships between lines, space, forms, light, color, proportions, and the structures of the foreground and backgrounds. The resulting paper sculptures were constructed as still lifes in his studio and photographed utilizing a traditional setup with a camera, tripod, and natural light.

The photographs are best viewed while listening to Philip Glass's Etudes in the background.

Ion Zupcu | Etudes on Glass

January 7 - February 20, 2021

Opening reception:

Saturday, January 9, 2021

2:00 - 7:00 p.m.