ClampArt Announces an Exhibition of New Work by Romanian-born Photographer Ion Zupcu
Ion Zupcu | Etudes on Glass is on view January 7 - February 20, 2021.
lampArt has announced an exhibition of new work by Romanian-born photographer Ion Zupcu. This is the artist's fourth solo show at the gallery.
Inspired by his longtime obsession with the music of Philip Glass, Ion Zupcu's newest photographs imagine the composer's scores in visual form.
Zupcu writes: "Determining the appropriate color directions to mirror the sounds of the Etudes, or how to construct visual analogues to his satisfying note strikes/attacks, was as engaging a process as listening to the music itself."
Each photograph in Etudes on Glass started with a line drawing in which the artist considered the relationships between lines, space, forms, light, color, proportions, and the structures of the foreground and backgrounds. The resulting paper sculptures were constructed as still lifes in his studio and photographed utilizing a traditional setup with a camera, tripod, and natural light.
The photographs are best viewed while listening to Philip Glass's Etudes in the background.
Ion Zupcu | Etudes on Glass
January 7 - February 20, 2021
Opening reception:
Saturday, January 9, 2021
2:00 - 7:00 p.m.
More Hot Stories For You
-
PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos
Broadway and Lego fan Henry Lee is back with another epic creation! This time, Lee has created the set from Wicked. The piece was made out of 4586 Leg...
VIDEO: Trump Asks For 11,780 Votes, But It's To the Tune of RENT's 'Seasons of Love'
YouTube parody group The Gregory Brothers, known for 'Songifying' newsworthy moments, has set the latest Trump-ism to the tune of Rent....
David Bowie's LAZARUS Streaming for Three Performances Only This Weekend
This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed perf...
Breaking News: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open on Broadway
Another causality of the current pandemic. The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the contin...
BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021....
Danny Burstein Pens Personal Essay Honoring Wife Rebecca Luker - ' You Just Knew She was a Special Human Being'
Danny Burstein has penned a personal essay reflecting on his 20-plus year marriage with Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker, who passed away this December ...