City Parks Foundation's PuppetMobile Announces Performances Of LITTLE RED'S HOOD

City Parks Foundation is proud to announce that the PuppetMobile will visit local neighborhood parks with its 2021 marionette show, Little Red's Hood, in all five New York City boroughs in September and October. The show will be performed in English, as well as Spanish and Mandarin for the first time, in an effort to make free arts programming available and accessible to the diverse communities in New York.

Little Red's Hood is a fresh retelling of the classic "Little Red Riding Hood" tale updated with a modern sensibility that appeals to kids. The production, which returns to the PuppetMobile by popular demand, features a dozen, hand-made marionettes crafted by the expert puppeteers from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. In this story, Little Red is a smart, young city dweller who is obsessed with her smartphone. Wulfric, a misunderstood wolf with a sweet tooth, crosses paths with Little Red on her travels to deliver her Grandma cupcakes and the trouble begins. This story offers a comical lesson on the importance of disconnecting from our digital lives and enjoying real life moments with friends and family.

"We are very excited to be bringing back Little Red's Hood to parks all over New York City this year, especially with a few new updates to the script," said Bruce Cannon, Artistic Director of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. "We are thrilled to be able to welcome an entirely new audience of families and children to performances this year with the option of having select performances performed in Spanish and Mandarin ."

The show will run through September and October 2021. All CityParks PuppetMobile shows are free of charge to the general public and are for all ages. No tickets are necessary. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended for all attendees.

Little Red's Hood is directed by Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Artistic Director Bruce Cannon and written by Liam Hurley. Spanish language performances are directed by Kervin Peralta.