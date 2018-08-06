City Center SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Head Into the Recording Studio

Jason Robert Brown was full of exciting news tonight at his SubCulture NYC show.

Among the many tidbits the composer shared with the audience, is that the cast of the acclaimed production of his song cycle, Songs for a New World, that played earlier this year at New York City Center, will be heading into the studio for a brand-new cast recording!

#BREAKING: (Quote) "Tomorrow I go into the studio with the @NYCityCenter cast of #SongsForANewWorld to record a new cast album. There will be a New Cast Recording coming soon." - @MrJasonRBrown ?????????????? ?? - Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC) August 7, 2018

The production starred Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer,

This powerful collection of songs examines life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise, each character faces a new world which follows the unique challenge they encounter.

Kate Whoriskey, director of the recent Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated Sweat, directs this City Center revival and featured choreography by Rennie Harris.







