Cirque Du Soleil's LUZIA Continues Through April On Randall's Island

Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA, a waking dream of Mexico is playing now through April 27, inviting audiences to escape to an imaginary Mexico - a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

With mesmerizing and refreshing acrobatic performances, LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world's most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the center of a cenote (natural sinkhole), a juggler tossing seven pins at breakneck speed, and two football (soccer) freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation

The last time that a Big Top show visited New York was 2019; this Randall's Island engagement marks the return of LUZIA in North America, after a triumphant tour of Australia.

Ticket Information

Tickets for LUZIA are available online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia.

More about LUZIA - A waking dream of Mexico

Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart, LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("lluvia") soothes the soul.

LUZIA is the 38th original production of Cirque du Soleil and premiered in 2016 in Montreal.

LUZIA was seen by more than 1.6 million people

There are 124 full time employees on LUZIA from 26 different countries.