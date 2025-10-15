Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present A Sneak Preview Of PEACHES GOES BANANAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



L'Alliance New York will welcome back Marie Losier, FIAF's longtime film programmer! For the past 17 years, Marie Losier-acclaimed for The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye and Cassandro, the Exotico!-has captured the dynamic and provocative essence of Peaches, the trailblazing feminist queer icon.

This intimate portrait offers a deep dive into the life of an inspiring, taboo-shattering artist. Discover Peaches' electrifying concerts, her close bond with her sister and how her boundless energy and fearless exploration on and off stage has transformed every phase of her life into a captivating work of art.

Sneak Preview: Peaches Goes Bananas

A Film Movement release

Marie Losier, 2024, 73min, DCP

Starring Peaches

Followed by a Q&A with director Marie Losier