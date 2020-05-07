Christy Altomare, Mandy Gonzalez, Chita Rivera and More to be Featured in STAGE's STUDIO SESSIONS

Theatre streaming service STAGE continues to unlock popular titles from its catalog during the COVID-19 pandemic and make them available free of charge as part of its "Free Streams on STAGE" initiative. Following last weekend's offering of SMASH'd, STAGE has teamed with creator Michael Croiter for a special release of Studio Sessions, an original concert series celebrating the music of legendary Broadway composers.



This Friday, May 8th, at 12 p.m. EST, viewers will be able to tune in to The STAGE Network's Facebook and YouTube channels to stream the first two sessions of the exclusive series which showcases the songs of John Kander and Stephen Schwartz and features performances by Christy Altomare, Kate Baldwin, Heidi Blickenstaff, Nicholas Christopher, Corey Cott, Jason Danieley, David Garrison, Mandy Gonzalez, Capathia Jenkins, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Telly Leung, Lindsay Mendez, Jane Monheit, RANGE a cappella, Chita Rivera, Michael McCorry Rose, Margo Seibert, Shayna Steele, Alysha Umphress, and Jessica Vosk.

Both episodes will remain available until Sunday, May 10th, at midnight.

The special release is dedicated to the loving memory of Rich Affannato, former STAGE CEO and co-founder who passed away this January after a battle with cancer. Affannato worked closely with Mr. Croiter to launch the series and served as its Supervising Producer.



"This is a bittersweet release for us," said Jesse L. Kearney, Chief Operating Officer of STAGE. "While we are beyond thrilled to be able to make this show available to a larger audience at a time when releases like this are very much needed, we are extremely saddened to have to do so with without our partner and friend standing alongside us," added Bobby Traversa, STAGE's Executive Vice President.



Additional titles in the "Free Streams On STAGE" series will be announced weekly as the quarantine continues.





