Christy Altomare, Lea Salonga and Ethan Slater Named 2018 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY Ambassadors

The Broadway League is pleased to announce that Broadway stars Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater, and Lea Salonga will serve as the official ambassadors of Kids' Night on Broadway, taking place in New York City on Tuesday, February 27th, 2018.

"Kids' Night on Broadway is a special night for families to share a memorable Broadway experience together," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "We're thrilled that three of our brightest stars - Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater, and Lea Salonga - will serve as Kids' Night on Broadway ambassadors this year. These talented performers share their love of theatre with audiences of all ages eight times a week, and we're glad they are joining us in welcoming families from around the world to experience the magic of seeing a live Broadway performance."

Christy Altomore is currently starring in the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre.

"A live theatrical performance can change your life. I know it changed mine. Introducing kids to art, like a Broadway show, is exposing them to situations and experiences that many people go through. I have always felt that good art touches on the common thread of our humanity and helps make us realize we are not alone," said Christy Altomare. She continued, "Our humanity is universal and it doesn't matter what you look like or what your age, race, or gender is. Exposing kids to Broadway can help them view the world through many lenses, and realize they are not alone."

Ethan Slater is currently making his Broadway debut, starring in the title role of SpongeBob SquarePants the musical at the Palace Theatre.

"One of the great things that theatre can do is expand horizons. Whether through music, or visuals, or general storytelling, theatre introduces people of all ages to things they may never otherwise get to experience. That's why I think it is so important for families to go to the theatre; it's a level playing field where both parent and child alike can experience and grow from, all while having a great time," said Ethan Slater. "As a kid, going to theatre was one of my favorite family activities not only because it left me in awe but I left with something to talk about with my family and friends. It doesn't go away when you leave the building, it sticks with you!"

Lea Salonga is a Tony Award-winning actress. She is currently starring in Once On This Island in the role of Erzulie at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

"As someone who started her career in theatre at a young age, introducing my daughter to its magic was so exciting," said Lea Salonga. "She has been seeing musicals since she was around a year and a half old, and its allure hasn't grown old. (She gets bored at concerts, though.) She's my favorite theatre buddy, asking great questions about plot and characters, and continues discussions even long after the curtain has come down. This year, she began her own journey as a performer joining the Manila production of Matilda, playing the role of Alice. She's having a blast and now understands the hard work that every musical actor has to undertake. Needless to say, we're all very proud of her."

ABOUT THE AMBASSADORS:

CHRISTY ALTOMARE is currently starring in Anastasia as Anya. Her other Broadway credits include: Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Off-Broadway: Carrie (Sue Snell, MCC). First national tour: Spring Awakening (Wendla). Regional: Daddy Long Legs (Jerrusha); Camelot (Guenevere, Chicago); Anastasia (Anya, Hartford Stage, Connecticut Critics Circle Award). Television: "The Big C." Cast recording: Carrie. Original music (singer/songwriter): After You, Waiting for You. BFA in Musical Theatre, CCM.

ETHAN SLATER is currently starring in SpongeBob SquarePants and making his Broadway debut in the title role! Recent credits include: world premiere of SpongeBob (BroadwayWorld Chicago Best Actor Award), Diner (DTC, dir. Kathleen Marshall); Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy (St. Luke's), PEMDAS (59E59), Claudio-Quest (NYMF); film: Lightning Bugs in a Jar (Cannes 2015), EVOL; web series: "Redheads Anonymous," "New Mayor of New York." Vassar graduate and member of OYL.

LEA SALONGA is currently starring in Once On This Island at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. Her other Broadway credits are Kim in Miss Saigon (Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and OCC Awards), Allegiance, Les Misérables Flower Drum Song. International: Fun Home, Cats, Cinderella, God of Carnage. Film/TV: singing voices of Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Les Misérables for PBS (10th and 25th Anniversary concerts), "Hey, Mr. Producer." As a concert artist Lea has toured globally, performing in some of the world's most iconic concert venues and in 2017 broke the record for the most consecutive performances at Feinstein's/54 Below with her acclaimed show Blurred Lines, also an album.

ABOUT KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY:

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. A Kids'

Night on Broadway ticket includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, activities, and more. On Tuesday, February 27th 2018, select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more events still to be announced! Many Times Square area eateries will offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrée meals for kids. Check out KidsNightonBroadway.com for participating restaurants.

Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.

Kids' Night on Broadway is a program of The Broadway League. It is generously presented by The New York Times and is sponsored by WABC-TV with additional support from Turnstyle and Westchester Family. Tickets will be available for purchase in early December. Fans can sign up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com to be the first to know when tickets go on sale!

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmys, Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theatre Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. Broadway Bridges, with the support of the New York City Department of Education, is aimed at giving every New York City public high school student the opportunity to see a Broadway show before graduation. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow @BroadwayLeague on Twitter and visit us at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

