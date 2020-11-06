Christopher Sieber's Birdland Concert is Now Available On Demand!
You can enjoy Christopher's concert now through December 5!
Broadway star Christopher Sieber is in the spotlight with The Christopher Sieber Special, now available on BroadwayWorld Events through December 5.
Check out a sneak peek below!
Tune in to see the most star-studded show this season! So many famous faces will be in attendance! It's going to be the most epic special since........
Special appearances... by... stars... stars!
Watch your favorite stars sparkle with Christopher Sieber, the star of his own special! The Christopher Sieber Special comes to you live from Birdland with maestro Billy Stritch at the piano! Great music may or may not include "Most Unusual Day," "Daybreak," "Song on The Sand," "The Theme From Hill Street Blues," "We Look To You," "Free Bird," "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life," and much more! If you don't tune in, you will be missing the most important show of the season!
Christopher Sieber has been seen on Broadway in The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek (Tony nomination), Spamalot (Tony nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, Triumph of Love, A Christmas Carol. Off-Broadway, he's been in The Kid, and Boys in the Band. His television credits include "Two of a Kind," "It's all Relative," "Ed," "Law and Order SVU," "Elementary," "The Good Wife."
