Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Adepero Oduye Join Cast of Ava DuVernay's Central Park Limited Series

The courtroom comes to order in Ava DuVernay's Central Park Limited Series as The Affair's Joshua Jackson, Hamilton's Christopher Jackson, and 12 Years A Slave's Adepero Oduye join the cast.

Jackson will play Mickey Joseph, lawyer for Antron McCray. Emmy Award and Grammy Award Winner and Tony Award Nominee Christopher Jackson will play Peter Rivera, lawyer for Raymond Santana, Jr. Emmy Award Winner and two-time Golden Globe Nominee Blair Underwood (In Treatment, Quantico) will play Bobby Burns, lawyer for Yusef Salaam. Omar Dorsey and Adepero Oduye will play Elombre Brath and Nomsa Brath respectively, the husband and wife who were influential community leaders and activists in Harlem during the time of case.

Famke Janssen (The Blacklist) will play Nancy Ryan, a Manhattan prosecutor who led the reinvestigation of THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE case. Aurora Perrineau (Into the Dark) will play Tanya, the girlfriend of Raymond Santana, Jr. after he was released from prison. William Sadler (Power) will play Michael Sheehan, a New York City detective.

Based on a true story that gripped the country, the limited series will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem -- Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. The series will span from the spring of 1989, when each were first questioned about the incident, to 2014 when they were exonerated and a settlement was reached with the city of New York.

The limited series will also star Emmy Award Nominee Michael K. Williams, Academy Award® Nominee Vera Farmiga, Emmy Award Winner John Leguizamo, Academy Award® Nominee and Emmy Award Winner Felicity Huffman, Emmy Award Nominee Niecy Nash, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.

Created by Ava DuVernay, who will write and direct, the narrative series will be four parts. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey from Harpo Films, Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions will executive produce the limited series alongside DuVernay through her banner, Forward Movement.

The limited series is currently shooting in New York City and will be released on Netflix in 2019.

