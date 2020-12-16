Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker and More Star in 'TWAS THE NIGHT
The one-episode radio play will raise money for The Actors Fund.
Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker, and more have come together virtually to headline a new addition to the holiday classics: a podcast radio play production of 'Twas The Night, a present-day reimagining of the beloved poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. To listen now, visit TwasTheNightPlay.com.
From executive producer Gillian Pensavalle (The Hamilcast, True Crime Obsessed), written and directed by Michael Paul Smith (The Residuals, Ted & Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones), and produced by Jenson Neal and the Mischief Media Network, the one-episode radio play will raise money for The Actors Fund, supporting the theatre community during Broadway's longest shutdown ever. To contribute to 'Twas The Night's fundraising efforts, please use actorsfund.org/twasthenight or visit TwasTheNightPlay.com for more information.
"'Twas The Night has been a labor of love for all involved and I am excited we had a reason to get the band back together through this radio play," said executive producer Gillian Pensavalle. "I have met so many incredible artists, like the ones in our cast, through podcasting. Being able to bring those two worlds together in a time when things are so uncertain for so many artists, and to help raise money to help even more artists at the same time, felt right."
"I wrote this play over a Memorial Day weekend when I was wishing it was Christmas (I'm one of those "listen to Christmas music year-round" people)," said writer and director Michael Paul Smith. "Now that it's actually appropriate to listen to Christmas music, I'm just beside myself with gratitude to share it with even more people."
'Twas The Night features voice acting from Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Aneesa Folds, Lexi Garcia, Nik Walker, Fergie L. Phillippe, Eddy Lee, Patrick Hinds, Michael Paul Smith, and Gillian Pensavalle. 'Twas The Night will be released for free on all podcast apps via The Hamilcast feed on Monday, December 14, just in time to become an instant holiday favorite for families. Fans and listeners are invited to donate to The Actors Fund to support their mission of fostering stability and resiliency, and providing a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.
A celebration of all the holiday classics, 'Twas The Night is a feel-good homage to the original poem, set in a world with security alarms, cell phones, and a little Christmas magic. Parents Ian and Margaret are having a serene Christmas night, their two children dreaming of sugar plums in the next room, when a series of noises and crashes cause concern that Margaret's younger brother is playing a holiday prank. But who, really, arose such a clatter? In the end, the whole family remembers that it's never too late to say what you mean and that the spirit of Christmas is stronger than ever.
'Twas The Night is produced by Gillian Pensavalle, Michael Paul Smith, Jenson Neal, and the Mischief Media Network. It is edited by Michael Paul Smith and Matt Tamanini, with sound effects by Matt Tamanini.
