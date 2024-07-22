Christine Dwyer, Kennedy Caughell & More to Star in MAGGIE at Goodspeed Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Goodspeed Musicals will present the U.S. premiere of Maggie as its third production of the 2024 season. A heartwarming story about home, family and community, Maggie will run at The Goodspeed from Aug. 23 - Oct. 20.



Maggie features a book by Matt Murray, a Toronto-based musical theatre book writer, playwright and lyricist; and Johnny Reid, the critically acclaimed Scottish-born singer-songwriter who has sold millions of albums worldwide and earned countless awards including a Grammy-nominated album and a SOCAN National Achievement Award. Music is by Johnny Reid, Matt Murray and Bob Foster, a Toronto-based music director, composer and orchestrator/arranger. Lyrics are by Johnny Reid and Matt Murray.



A Scottish mother’s unbreakable love for her three sons is tested in an inspirational new musical about family bonds and changing times. After suffering the unthinkable loss of her husband, Maggie must rely on her strength, sense of humor and fiercely loyal friends to protect her family from a harsh and changing world. Spanning over 20 years, a hardscrabble working class life blossoms with an exceptional soul-stirring pop-folk score. A generation of courageous mothers is celebrated in this rousing U.S. premiere!



Maggie will be played by Christine Dwyer (Broadway: Wicked, Off-Broadway: The Lonely Few). Betty will be played by Terra C. MacLeod (The Goodspeed: Cabaret, Broadway: Chicago). Sadie will be played by Sophia Clarke. Jean will be played by Kennedy Caughell (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Paradise Square; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1824). Tommy will be played by Wes Williams. Shug will be played by Jeffrey Kringer (Off-Broadway: About Love). Wee Jimmy will be played by Sam Primack (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen). Uncle Charles will be played by Ryan Duncan (The Terris: Passing Through; Broadway: Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Shrek; Off-Broadway: Titanique). Tam will be played by Matt Faucher (The Goodspeed: Oklahoma!, Camelot; Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Off-Broadway: The Threepenny Opera, I Am Harvey Milk).



The ensemble will feature Jodi Bluestein, Anthony Festa (Off-Broadway: Desperate Measures, Bare), Lyda Jade Harlan (Off-Broadway: SCOUTS), Brian Michael Hoffman (The Goodspeed: Because of Winn Dixie, Off-Broadway: Seussical), Joshua Kring, Emma McGlinchy (Off-Broadway: Titanique), Paul Scanlan, Sonya Venugopal (Broadway: Life of Pi), and Nick Ziobro.



Swings for this production are Jenna Bienvenue and Nathan Quay Thomas.



Maggie will be directed by Mary Francis Moore, artistic director of Theatre Aquarius (Hamilton, Ontario) and award-winning director, playwright and dramaturg recognized for championing new works. EJ Boyle (The Terris: Hi! My Name is Ben, Broadway: Leopoldstadt) will choreograph the production. Music Supervision will be by Bob Foster. Music Direction wil be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The 12, Summer Stock, 42nd Street, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots).



Scenic Design will be by two-time Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt (The Goodspeed: Pippin, Abyssinia; The Terris: Amazing Grace; Broadway: New York, New York (Tony Award); Act One (Tony Award); The Scottsboro Boys). Costume Design will be by Emily Rebholz (The Goodspeed: Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway: Gutenberg! The Musical!, Jagged Little Pill, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune). Lighting Design will be by Japhy Weideman (The Goodspeed: The 12; Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll; The Piano Lesson; Summer, 1976). Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Wigs and Hair Design will be by Tommy Kurzman (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood; The Terris: A Complicated Woman; Broadway: Uncle Vanya, I Need That, Gutenberg! The Musical!). Orchestrations will be by Bob Foster.



Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.



Maggie was commissioned by Halo Entertainment, developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario and world premiered at Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton, Ontario.



Marquee Producing Partners for this production are Jerrold and Patricia Day, Laura and Jim Duncan, Hila and Saul Rosen, and Dick and Mable Seymour.



Maggie will run August 23rd – October 20th, 2024. [Official Press Opening: Sept. 4, 2024.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.