Christina Bianco, Alton Fitzgerald White & More to be Featured on SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE NYC SESSIONS â€“ VOLUME ONE

YELLOW SOUND LABEL has announced the release of Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume One, the opening salvo of a monumental three-volume set dedicated to the oeuvre of iconic musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim. The first edition - scheduled to be released on Friday, December 1 in streaming and digital formats, in addition to a 2-disc CD - is produced by the series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond and features Music Director Joseph Goodrich on piano. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions, which will ultimately encompass 65 singers and 120 songs, is a landmark collection destined to be a major contribution to the canon of Sondheim recordings. The series will continue on Sondheim's 92nd birthday, March 22, 2022 for Volume Two, and June 1, 2022 for Volume Three. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume One is now available for pre-order at YellowSoundLabel.com and SondheimUnplugged.com.

Sondheim Unplugged is the smash New York revue captured here with electrifying performances from some of Broadway's most impressive vocalists, who collectively boast over 100 Broadway credits to their names. Several of the collection's key performers actually originated roles in Sondheim musicals, including Annie Golden (Assassins), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), and Teri Ralston (Company, A Little Night Music). The illustrious list continues with Tony Award winners (Alice Ripley), Tony Award nominees (Sally Mayes), and even an acclaimed vocal quintet (Marquee Five).

In contrast to some of the grand concert presentations of the composer's work, Sondheim Unplugged strives to convey each song simply and essentially, burnished by impeccable performances and enhanced by spare yet elegant piano accompaniment. The album highlights many of the best-loved tunes from the master composer's catalog ("Send in the Clowns," "Broadway Baby"), as well as lesser-heard, sparkling treasures from shows like The Frogs and Road Show. Recorded in the studio throughout 2020 and 2021, this is a once-in-a-generation compendium of some of the most classic songs in contemporary musical theater history.

"Yellow Sound Label is thrilled to feature this amazing collection of songs," says label's executive producer Michael Croiter. "It's a privilege to present such a unique and important project of this scope, complete with indelible vocal performances and Stephen Sondheim's legendary artistry."

Sondheim Unplugged - hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who fills the audience in on Sondheimian facts, history, and assorted tidbits of theatrical lore - has been a celebrated monthly New York event since 2010, featuring some of Broadway and the nightclub scene's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only. In addition to its regular home of Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, the evening has been seen in venues and performing arts centers, including NJPAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center), and in London at The Hippodrome and Live at Zedel.

The show is the recipient of the BroadwayWorld New York Cabaret Award for "Best Variety Show/Recurring Series" and the Bistro Award for "Outstanding Cabaret Series," in addition to a nomination for "Show of the Year" from the Manhattan Association of Clubs.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE NYC SESSIONS - VOLUME ONE - Track List

Disc One

1. Something's Coming - Marquee Five

2. Broadway Baby - Michelle Dowdy

3. What Can You Lose? - Nicholas Rodriguez

4. The Right Girl - Aaron Ramey

5. The Boy From - Lucia Spina

6. Sooner or Later - Brian Charles Rooney

7. Someone Is Waiting / Pretty Women - Alton Fitzgerald White

8. Everybody Ought to Have a Maid - Jim Brochu

9. I Remember - Lina Koutrakos

10. The Glamorous Life - Blaine Krauss

11. Ariadne - Eric Michael Gillett

12. Gee, Officer Krupke - Jacob Hoffman

13. Multitudes of Amys - John Treacy Egan

14. In Buddy's Eyes - Teri Ralston

15. Old Friends / Like it Was - Donna Vivino

16. Good Thing Going / Growing Up - Michael Winther

17. By the Sea - Liz McCartney

18. Send in the Clowns - Sally Mayes

19. Children and Art - Danielle Ferland

20. Being Alive - Christina Bianco, Carole J. Bufford and Scott Coulter

Disc Two

1. The Ballad of Sweeney Todd - Marquee Five

2. Agony I - Tally Sessions and Jeff Kready

3. What More Do I Need? - Lucia Spina

4. No One Is Alone - Blaine Krauss

5. Changing / Beautiful - Melanie Vaughan and Courter Simmons

6. Let Me Entertain You / Broadway - Kate Loprest

7. Unworthy of Your Love - Annie Golden and Michael Winther

8. Live Alone and Like It - Karen Mason

9. There Won't Be Trumpets - Gabrielle Stravelli

10. Your Eyes Are Blue - Stearns Matthews

11. The Story of Lucy and Jessie - Victoria Cook

12. Talent - Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

13. Not While I'm Around - Julie Reyburn

14. The Road You Didn't Take - Eric Michael Gillett

15. On the Steps of the Palace - Erica Spyres

16. Maria - Brian Charles Rooney

17. The Ladies Who Lunch - Alice Ripley

18. Someone in a Tree - Jacob Hoffman

19. Rain on the Roof - Stearns Matthews and Natalie Arneson

20. I'm Still Here - Marta Sanders

21. Color and Light - Claybourne Elder and Christina Bianco

22. Sunday - Charlie Levy