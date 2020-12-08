Christian Borle and Michael Potts Join Season Two of PRODIGAL SON

Broadway's Christian Borle and Michael Potts will join the cast of season two of Prodigal Son, the serial-killer thriller drama on Fox, Deadline reports.

Both actors will play recurring roles on the series, which stars Michael Sheen and Tom Payne.

Borle will play Friar Pete, a former friar who was ejected from his church for extremist views. He is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin (Sheen).

Potts will take on the role of Dr. Brandon Marsh, Martin's new therapist who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

Season two of Prodigal Son premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, on Fox.

Christian Borle won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical as Shakespeare in Something Rotten, as well as the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play as Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher. Other Broadway credits include: Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde, Falsettos, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. TV credits include Masters of Sex, The Good Wife, and Smash. He also starred as Max on NBC's Sound of Music Live. Most recently, Christian played the Dentist in the off Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Michael Potts has appeared on Broadway in The Prom, Grey Gardens, and Lennon. Other theater credits include the world premiere of Tony Kushner's Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures (Guthrie), The Tempest, Richard III, Oedipus, Highway Ulysses, The Persians, Twelfth Night, Romeo & Juliet, The Hostage, Love's Labour's Lost, Arms and the Man, Mud River Stone, Rent, The America Play (OBIE Award). TV & Film: "Damages," "Flight of the Conchords," "The Wire," "Oz," "Law & Order," "NYPD Blue," "Thomas Jefferson," "The West," Conspiracy Theory, The Peacemaker, Diggers, Stonewall, Jocasta.

