Chris Ogren, Allison Strong, and More Will Lead Reading of OF COFFEE & FISH OR THE VERY FINAL FIRST DATE OF ETHAN SPLUNK

Chris Ogren, Allison Strong*, Precious Sipin, Kurt Phelan* and Carol Jacobanis* will star in a reading of the new play Of Coffee & Fish or The Very Final First Date of Ethan Splunk written by Brandon Monokian. The reading will be directed by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, produced by Libby Heily and will take place on June 2nd at 7pm at East Village Basement. Tickets range from $0 - $20 and are on sale now.

Of Coffee & Fish or The Very Final First Date of Ethan Splunk follows aging gay Ethan Splunk (Ogren) who is rapidly approaching 40 and who is going on his last first date ever. If this guy isn't the one, Ethan's going to jump off a cliff. Literally. Meanwhile, Ethan's friend Heather (Strong) is visited by the ghost of a chain-smoking, motorcycle driving, machine gun wielding Little Orphan Annie she killed when she was six (Sipin). The play is a dark comedy dealing with suicide, sex, and the lengths we go to book roles in regional theatre.

East Village Basement is a newly opened multipurpose theatre/arts space located in the heart of the East Village, one of New York City's most vibrant artistic neighborhoods. The space is designed like a cozy living room, providing an intimate and creative atmosphere for small-scale shows, readings, rehearsals, events and more. Visit www.eastvillagebasement.com to learn more.

East Village Basement is located at 321 East 9th Street New York, NY, 10003.

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association. An Equity Approved Showcase.