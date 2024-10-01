Chris Cafero's Solo Comedy Show TAKING MY LUMPS to be Presented at Upright Citizens Brigade Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When actor and comedian CHRIS CAFERO discovered a mass growing in a... private area, it was no laughing matter. Until now! Chris will be turning his pain into audiences' pleasure in his brand new solo show TAKING MY LUMPS, premiering on Thursday, November 14th at 10:00PM as part of the New York Comedy Festival. The show will be directed by Stephen Guarino at the newly-reopened Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York City. Written and performed by Cafero, Taking My Lumps combines his skills as a stand-up, story-teller and sketch-performer to find the humor in all of the bumps and bruises he's taken along the way. This marks the solo show debut for Cafero, who was recently named one of the Just For Laughs New Faces of Comedy in 2023.

Tickets start at $10, and can be purchased here:

https://ucbcomedy.com/show/taking-my-lumps-nycf/

Chris Cafero is an actor, writer, producer and director based in Los Angeles. His acting credits include INVENTING ANNA (Netflix), WILL TRENT (ABC), THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Amazon Prime), THE OTHER TWO (HBOMax), CHICAGO FIRE (NBC), BULL (CBS), BILLIONS (Showtime), and many more. Chris was nominated for an Audie award with the cast of Billy Crystal's Off-Broadway play Have a Nice Day, alongside Crystal, Annette Bening, and Kevin Kline. He has performed comedy as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival, Just For Laughs Festival, New York City SketchFest, and Austin SketchFest. He is a founding member, writer, performer and managing director of Uncle Function, 'one of NYC's premier sketch comedy troupes' (BroadwayWorld.com). He was a mainstage Maude performer at UCB for three seasons.

Stephen Guarino was the director of the CBS Comedy Showcase for several years, Kate McKinnon's one woman show at UCB, and produced a sketch comedy series for CBS starring Tiffany Haddish. Stephen is also well known for his roles as the over-the-top Derrick in HAPPY ENDINGS (ABC), Sully Patterson in Jim Carrey's drama I'M DYING UP HERE (Showtime), as well as his 3 time Emmy-nominated performance as Quincy in the Netflix dramedy EASTSIDERS. He has appeared in over 40 TV shows and pilots. Other select acting credits include: This Is Us, Kenan, Good Trouble, The Goldbergs, Sex Lives of College Girls Bookie, Reagan, and The Boys' Gen V.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: CHRIS CAFERO: TAKING MY LUMPS

Presented By The New York Comedy Festival

WHEN:​ Thursday, November 14, 2024 10:00 PM

WHERE: UCB-NY Theater - 242 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003

NOTES: Advanced Tickets: ​$10. Day-of Tickets: $15.

*For​ ​additional​ ​information​ ​about​ ​the venue, ​please​ ​contact​ UCB - NY: (646) 922-8580