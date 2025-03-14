Child Prodigy Joins The Richmond County Orchestra for MENDELSSOHN, MOZART AND MORE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Richmond County Orchestra will present the prodigy talent of 10-year-old pianist Letao Li and equally talented High School Senior flutist Abigail Aronivich at RCO’s Mendelssohn, Mozart and More on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 3 p.m. at the Joan and Alan Bernikow Jewish Community Center of Staten Island, 466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314.

The concert will feature a program, including Beethoven's stirring Egmont Overture and Schubert's haunting Unfinished Symphony No. 8.

The Richmond County Orchestra is led by Maestro Alan Aurelia, whose conducting experience spans Carnegie Hall and venues in Italy.

Free parking on site. Tickets are $15 in advance from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6541135. Performance is free for children and students and is made possible partly with public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. This concert promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing exceptional young talent and timeless masterpieces.

About the performers:

Letao Li, age 10, is a fifth grader at the Special Music School in New York City, the only public K-12 music school in the United States. She started piano lessons at the Staten Island Conservatory of Music when she was four and a half. In 2022, debuted her in-person piano competitions and won First Prizes consecutively in the George Gershwin International Music Competition and Kaufman Music Center International Youth Piano Competition. In spring 2023, she won the Grand Prize in the Connecticut Hartford XIV Chopin International Piano Competition and 1st Place in the Franz Liszt Center International Virtual Piano Competition in La Nucía, Spain. Most recently she won 1st Place in the 3rd Barum International Piano Competition (Professional Division I). Beyond piano, Li is a passionate singer. She is a member of the Metropolitan Opera Children’s Chorus and recently performed in the Met production of La Bohème. Outside of music, she loves math, coding, and hiking.

Abigail Aranovich is a Staten Island Technical High School senior passionate about music. Beginning her journey as a flutist at the age of eight, she further honed her skills by enrolling at the Staten Island Conservatory of Music at twelve, under the mentorship of Georgette Ionesco.