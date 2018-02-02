Chicago Sun-Times Drops Theatre Critic Hedy Weiss

Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune reports that Chicago Sun-Times theatre critic Hedy Weiss is no longer with the paper.

Jones notes that the staff at the Sun-Times was informed on Friday that it was to be Weiss' last day, and stressed their ongoing "commitment to arts coverage."

Per the report in the Tribune, Weiss plans to continue reviewing for WTTW Channel 11, where she is a long time contributor.

The layoff follows an editorial published in June by the Sun-Times editorial board titled "We stand by our critic and a vital Chicago theater scene" in which they note "We support our theater critic, Hedy Weiss. She will continue to be a valued critic for the Sun-Times." The editorial was published following an outcry accusing Weiss of publishing problematic opinions and "deep-seated bigotry."

Read the full report in the Chicago Tribune.





