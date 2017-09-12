Chicago HAMILTON Star Miguel Cervantes Set for NYCURE Benefit

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

CURE, Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy, will host its annual NYCURE Benefit on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Riverpark on E 29th Street.

This year's event will include special guests: Susan Axelrod, CURE's Founding Chair and her husband David Axelrod, CNN senior political commentator and host of The Axe Files podcast; Miguel Cervantes, star of Chicago's production of "Hamilton" and his wife Kelly; Lonnie Quinn, WCBS weather anchor, and other Broadway actors performing their favorite hits.

CURE is the largest non-governmental supporter of epilepsy research in the U.S. and is driven to passionately pursue the goal of "No seizures. No side effects. End epilepsy."

CURE identifies and funds cutting-edge science, allowing epilepsy researchers worldwide to collaborate and innovate in pursuit of this goal. Despite the prevalence and devastating impact on families, epilepsy remains dramatically underfunded compared to other neurological conditions.

The New York City event will fund the advances in epilepsy research that will lead closer to cure epilepsy, transform families, and save millions of lives.

