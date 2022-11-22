Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chevalier Ballet Presents A DANCER'S CHRISTMAS

The performance is on December 4th at 2PM.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Chevalier Ballet Presents A DANCER'S CHRISTMAS

Chevalier Ballet Company presents a showcase of dances from A Dancer's Christmas, a 35 year Boston Holiday Tradition, created by choreographer Robert Vereecke. Chevalier Ballet is under the direction of Sara Knight/ Guest artists, Maresa D'Amore Morrison and Michelle Principi will also perform, as will a children's cast.

An excerpt of VerEecke's choreography to "A Lark Ascending" will be performed in honor of the 150th anniversary of the birth of British Composer, Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Along with its spiritual and celebratory value, "A Dancer's Christmas" is an economic value as well. At $20, it is within the reach of many families who would like to do something special in this Holiday season.

Performance: December 4th at 2PM
Manhattan Movement and Arts Center
248 W. 60 th St.
NY, NY 10023
$20 general seating




