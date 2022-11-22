Chevalier Ballet Presents A DANCER'S CHRISTMAS

Chevalier Ballet Company presents a showcase of dances from A Dancer's Christmas, a 35 year Boston Holiday Tradition, created by choreographer Robert Vereecke. Chevalier Ballet is under the direction of Sara Knight/ Guest artists, Maresa D'Amore Morrison and Michelle Principi will also perform, as will a children's cast.

An excerpt of VerEecke's choreography to "A Lark Ascending" will be performed in honor of the 150th anniversary of the birth of British Composer, Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Along with its spiritual and celebratory value, "A Dancer's Christmas" is an economic value as well. At $20, it is within the reach of many families who would like to do something special in this Holiday season.

Performance: December 4th at 2PM

Manhattan Movement and Arts Center

248 W. 60 th St.

NY, NY 10023

$20 general seating