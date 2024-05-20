Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Performances Of TALES OF HOPPER and THE WINTER'S TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance will celebrate the company's 24th anniversary season with the showing of two of Cherylyn Lavagnino's artistic works, Tales of Hopper and The Winter's Tale, at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 W 37th Street, in New York City.

Tales of Hopper, inspired by the work of the iconic American painter Edward Hopper, will be presented on May 30 and May 31. The Winter's Tale, based on one of William Shakespeare's last great plays, will be shown on June 5 and June 6. Original music created in an artistic collaboration between choreographer Cherylyn Lavagnino and composer Martin Bresnick, will be performed live for CLD's company of 11 dancers. All performances begin at 7:30pm.

Tales of Hopper was first shown in February of 2020, two weeks before the onset of the Covid pandemic. This theater-dance work casts the dancers as figures plucked from selected Edward Hopper paintings, illuminating human connections through gestural movement. Transparent set pieces reference Hopper's environments, contextualizing each of eight vignettes as they unfold. Set to Martin Bresnick's original composition for piano, violin, and cello, Tales of Hopper was CLD's first evening-length theater-dance repertory work.

The Winter's Tale, based on one of William Shakespeare's last great plays, was first shown as a work in process in Fall, 2022 (VIDEO). This new, fully-produced version, with reworked plot and additional choreography, aligns with Cherylyn Lavagnino's long history of illuminating the various societal challenges faced by women. A story of improbabilities, loyalty, love, and forgiveness, at times a comedy and others a tragedy, The Winter's Tale resides in a patriarchal society in which the role of women is constantly thwarted and limited by male dominance. As Shakespeare's female characters contradict the gender mores of the period, these strong, grounded women display thoughtful judgment and a compassionate morality. Utilizing gestures inspired by sign language, the movement vocabulary lends itself to the performers' embodiments of joy, madness, betrayal, jealousy, and passion. Several roles are portrayed by gender opposites to the original casting; Lavagnino utilizes this device to speak to the rich and interesting dimensionality of all people and urges the audience to lean into the acceptance of these differences to embrace the distinct expression of each individual.

The Winter's Tale is CLD's third collaboration between choreographer Cherylyn Lavagnino and composer Martin Bresnick, who created the original score for this production.

CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE

TALES OF HOPPER and THE WINTER'S TALE

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music - Mary Flagler Cary Hall

450 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018

Tickets:

$40 per ticket, general admission

$65, general admission to both weeks

$30 for Hopper House patrons

$25 for artist discount

Performances are at 7:30pm EST.

??Thursday, May 30th Tales of Hopper

?Friday, May 31st Tales of Hopper

??Wednesday, June 5th The Winter's Tale

?Thursday, ?June 6th? ??????The Winter's Tale

CLD DANCERS: Alexis Branagan, Dervla Carey-Jones, Justin Faircloth, Erin Gallagher, Corinne Hart, Barrington Hinds, Ramona Kelley, Michael Miles, Emma Pajewski, Philip Strom and Arianna Tsivkin.

FEATURED MUSICAL ARTISTS “TALES OF HOPPER”: Elly Toyoda (violin), Miriam Liske-Doorandish (cello), Lisa Moore (piano).

FEATURED MUSICAL ARTISTS “THE WINTER’S TALE”: Amir Farsi (flute), Graeme Steele Johnson (clarinet), Elly Toyoda (violin), Miriam Liske-Doorandish (cello), Tristan Kasten-Krause (double bass), Brendon Randall-Myers (electric guitar), Lisa Moore (conductor).

ABOUT CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR/CHOREOGRAPHER

Cherylyn Lavagnino earned an MFA in Dance under the mentorship of Lawrence Rhodes from New York University's (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts, as well as a BA in Philosophy from the University of Southern California. Lavagnino's professional dance career spanned worldwide as a soloist with the Pennsylvania Ballet, a principal dancer with Arizona Ballet Theatre, as well as a principal dancer with Ballet del Espacio in Mexico City under the direction of Michel Descombey. She has performed a range of classical repertoire and contemporary work by choreographers including George Balanchine, Jerome Robins, Jose Limon, John Butler, Hans Van Manen, Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Margo Sappington, John Butler, and Tere O'Connor. The diversity of these experiences has informed the dialogue between classical and contemporary in her work with Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance. READ MORE…

ABOUT COMPOSER MARTIN BRESNICK

Bresnick was born in New York City in 1946. His compositions - from opera, dance, choral, chamber and symphonic music to film scores and computer music - are performed throughout the world. He delights in reconciling the seemingly irreconcilable, bringing together repetitive gestures derived from minimalism with a harmonic palette that encompasses both highly chromatic sounds and more open, consonant harmonies and a raw power reminiscent of rock. READ MORE.