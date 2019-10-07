Cherry Jones Will Star in Tammy Faye Bakker Biopic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Cherry Jones has joined the upcoming Tammy Faye Bakker biopic. The film also stars Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.

Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") directs. Abe Sylvia penned the script, which is based on the documentary "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

The movie tracks the rise and fall of the Christian personalities throughout In the 1970s and '80s, from their humble beginnings to their creation of the largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park.

While Tammy Faye was noted for her singing and her embrace of people from all walks of life - most notably her work with the LGBT community during the height of the AIDS crisis - she and her husband's empire fell following the revelation of financial improprieties and a rape allegation leveled against Jim Bakker.

Jones recently won an Emmy for her work on "The Handmaid's Tale." On Broadway, she starred in the triumphant revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie (Tony Nomination), which originated at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she is a founding member and where earlier in her career she appeared in more than 25 productions including Twelfth Night, The Three Sisters and The Caucasian Chalk Circle.

Broadway and Off-Broadway: Doubt (Tony, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Obie Awards), Lincoln Center Theater's production of The Heiress (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Pride's Crossing (Drama Desk Award); When We Were Young and Unafraid; The Baltimore Waltz (Obie Award); Faith Healer; Flesh and Blood; Imaginary Friends; A Moon for the Misbegotten (Tony Award nomination);Angels in America; Our Country's Good (Tony Award nomination); and Roundabout Theatre Company's productions of Mrs. Warren's Profession, Major Barbara and The Night of the Iguana.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





