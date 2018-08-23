First Listen: Cher Sings ABBA in New Tracks from DANCING QUEEN Album

Broadway will have to wait until December to see Cher's story onstage, but the legendary diva will release new music a lot sooner!

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star releases Dancing Queen, a new album of all Abba hits, on September 28 via Warner Bros. Records. Fans who pre-order the album will immediately receive Cher's rendition of "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)." New song "SOS" available everywhere today.

The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winning icon was inspired to record the album following her stunning performance in the recently-released mega-hit film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Dancing Queen was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher's longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced Cher's global smash "Believe" which was number one in over 50 countries.

Check out "SOS" and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" from the album below!

