Check Out Two New Remixes of The Shapeshifters' 'Finally Ready' Featuring Billy Porter
Both remixes take the track out of the disco realm infusing their own energy and style with amazing results.
UK house label, Defected Records released "Finally Ready" from The Shapeshifters featuring Billy Porter on their Glitterbox imprint earlier this June much to the delight of dance music fans across the globe. On 11/13, they released two new remixes of the track from house music producer, David Penn and Polish production team, Catz and Dogz.
Listen below!
Both remixes take the track out of the disco realm infusing their own energy and style with amazing results without completely stripping away with classic horn and string lines of the original.
This future classic disco anthem is already on point to become one of the definitive dance tracks of the year.
