Chazz Palminteri Brings One-Man A BRONX TALE to Waterbury's Palace Theater

The Palace Theater is kicking off the 21-22 Webster Broadway series in a big way with the legendary Chazz Palminteri presenting his one-man tour de force, the semi autobiographical, A BRONX TALE for two performances October 1 and 2 at 8:00pm.

Chazz Palminteri is an Academy Award nominated actor, writer, and director. Well known for his unique ability to create the lovable tough guy, Chazz wrote A BRONX TALE while a member at Theater West in LA. His Machiavellian fable was based on his childhood and life experiences growing up in his Italian - American Bronx neighborhood.

Palminteri wrote the stage play and performed it as a one-man show in Los Angeles; quickly becoming the hottest property in Hollywood since Rocky. Mr. Palminteri was offered over one million dollars to walk away from the project and with $200.00 left in the bank he refused. He wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay however the studios were not willing to give an unknown a shot. Until one night when Robert DeNiro walked in to see the show and as they say "the rest is history."

Chazz then moved the one-man production to a larger theater in New York City where it played to rave reviews and four sold-out months earning him nominations for the New York Outer Critics Circle Awards for both acting and writing. While in New York he completed the screenplay of A BRONX TALE and soon found himself starring opposite Robert DeNiro, who chose the script for his directorial debut.

Chazz wrote and performed in A Bronx Tale the Musical for Broadway at the Longacre Theater, the latest incarnation of the Bronx Tale brand. After two and a half successful years on Broadway, the musical is now on tour across the country and can be seen in every major city in the US including Waterbury in Fall 2019.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.