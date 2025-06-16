Charlie Puth Reveals He is Working on a Broadway Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charlie Puth is entering into new territory. During a recent interview at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter revealed his plans for a Broadway musical.

"That’s something we’re starting to work on," said Puth of the developing project. "The Broadway world is very exciting. It's really different...It's a lot less instant gratification because it's a longer process than making an album," he noted. "I just like doing things I haven’t done before."

Other than the announcement, Puth didn't reveal any other details about the musical, including when we might expect to see it on stage, his collaborators, or whether it is an original work or an adaptation.

In recent years, Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. To date, he has amassed over 35 billion career streams, nine multi-platinum singles (including "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again" & more), four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination.

Puth is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022's CHARLIE, which featured platinum-certified hit single "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single "Stay" for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for eleven weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope (Remix)" earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2024, Puth performed in honor of Elton John and Bernie Taupin at the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert and his own 14x-platinum certified song “See You Again” at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize ceremony. Listen to his most recent single, December 25th, below.