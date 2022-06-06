Chapter NY Presents TOURMALINE for Art Basel Statements 2022

Chapter NY presents a solo presentation by Tourmaline for Art Basel Statements 2022. Tourmaline is an artist, filmmaker, writer, and activist whose practice highlights the experiences of Black, queer, and trans communities and their capacity to impact the world. For Art Basel Statements Tourmaline debuts her newest film, Pollinator, and a suite of intimately scaled photographs.



Tourmaline (b. 1983, Roxbury, Massachusetts) lives and works in New York, NY. She received her BA from Columbia University in 2006. Tourmaline had her first solo exhibition at Chapter NY, New York, in 2020. Her work has been included in group exhibitions at the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles; the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the 7th Athens Biennale 2021 ECLIPSE, Athens; the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn; The Bronx Museum of the Arts, Bronx; MoMA PS1, Long Island City; The High Line, New York; The Kitchen, New York; BFI Flare, London; Portland Art Museum, Portland, OR; BAM Cinematek, Brooklyn; The New Museum, New York; the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; MOCA, Los Angeles; the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York; and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Chicago. Tourmaline's work is included in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles; The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn; the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and the Tate, London.



Tourmaline's work is currently included in the 59th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, titled The Milk of Dreams, curated by Cecilia Alemani, and 52 Artists: Revisiting a Feminist Milestone at The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, CT.